The ex-head of “Ukroboronprom” Yuriy Husev became the ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan

The former head of “Ukroboronprom” Yuriy Husev became the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan, according to Decree No. 86/2024 on the website of the Office of the President.

Since December 2020, Yuriy Husev has held the position of General Director of “Ukroboronprom”. On June 27, 2023, the president signed a decree on the resignation of Gusev at his request. Prior to that, he was Deputy Minister of Defense (2014-2016) and Head of the Kherson Regional State Administration (2019-2020).

Volodymyr Zelensky also appointed First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emina Japarova as the permanent representative of Ukraine to international organizations in Vienna.