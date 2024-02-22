“Slidstvo.Info”: More than 20 reserve officers were fired without reason in the Kyiv Recruit Center

During 2022-2023, at least 24 reserve officers were allegedly unreasonably written off from the military register in the Pechersk Recruit Center of Kyiv, according to the investigation of the "Slidstvo.Info" project.

The journalists refer to the results of the inspection of the Military Police, which they received on condition of anonymity. The decommissioned men allegedly held ranks from junior lieutenant to major.

The Military Police calls the dismissal groundless due to violations in the procedure itself, as well as due to the absence of a mandatory document in personal files — a certificate of illness. This violation was qualified as a negligent attitude to military service. Journalists say that a similar inspection was carried out not only in Pechersk, but also in the Holosiivsky Recruit Center, where the same violation was discovered. In both cases, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) conducts the pre-trial investigation.

Journalists claim that passing the military medical commission (MMC) is quite difficult for military personnel. During the MMC, a person with the same diagnosis can be recognized as "fit", "limitedly fit" and "unfit". Due to unclear wording in the order of the Ministry of Defense No. 402 about the MMC in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Slidstvo.Info" received a document with the names and initials of 24 officers delisted from the military register. Journalists identified four of them — the men claim that they passed the MMC according to the rules, and all questions should be addressed to the Recruit Center. One of the dismissed officers is allegedly abroad.

The Pechersk Recruit Center replied to the journalists that they consider any comments on the activities of the Military Police during the inspection and evaluation of its results to be incorrect.