UN: Most Ukrainian refugees want to return home, but there are fewer of them

The UN states that the majority of surveyed Ukrainian refugees and internally displaced persons (65% and 72%, respectively) still intend to return home, but their number is still decreasing.

This is stated in a study by the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

According to the analysis, the share of refugees who plan or hope to return to Ukraine in the future has decreased compared to last year (from 77 to 65%), while the share of those who are undecided about returning has increased (from 18 to 24%), as well as those who have no hope of returning (from 5 to 11%). A similar trend is observed among internally displaced persons.

The UNHCR report is based on interviews conducted in January and February this year with nearly 9 900 Ukrainian refugees and internally displaced persons. IDPs interviewed mostly cited insecurity in Ukraine as the main factor inhibiting their return, while other problems were lack of economic opportunities and housing.

A significant proportion of Ukrainian refugees surveyed (about 59%) indicated that they would have to return home if they continued to face problems in their host countries, mostly related to job opportunities and legal status.

Nowadays, more and more refugees come to Ukraine from time to time — almost 50% against 39% last year, primarily to visit family members, but also to check their property. The UN believes that such visits can ultimately lead to fully informed decisions on long-term return when conditions allow.

The UN reminds that currently almost 6.5 million refugees from Ukraine are seeking asylum around the world and almost 3.7 million people remain forcibly displaced within the country.