Maidan cases: ex-Deputy Secretary of the National Security Council Sivkovych was informed of suspicion of treason

The former deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Volodymyr Sivkovych was informed of suspicion of treason. He is accused of participating in the crackdown on the "Student Maidan" on November 30, 2013.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The investigation established that Sivkovych was recruited by Russian representatives in order to harm Ukraineʼs conclusion of the Association Agreement with the European Union. He was also supposed to activate subversive activities against Ukraine in all spheres (economy, state administration, information security, etc.) and support pro-Russian separatist movements in Ukraine.

The Office of the Prosecutor General writes that Sivkovych met repeatedly with representatives of the Russian Federation and received instructions from the then Ukrainian authorities, in particular, regarding the suppression of protest actions after Ukraineʼs refusal to associate with the EU.

According to the investigation, in October-November 2013, the suspect was preparing a plan that involved physical violence against the participants of peaceful gatherings of citizens in support of Ukraineʼs integration into the EU. As a result, law enforcement officers beat the participants of the "Student Maidan" and violated their constitutional rights to hold rallies.

At that time, more than 80 people were injured, another 300 were threatened with physical violence and were forced to leave the place of the protest.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office believes that with such actions, Sivkovych contributed to the creation of prerequisites for Russiaʼs occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine. Volodymyr Sivkovych is hiding from justice in Russia.

The pre-trial investigation is conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).