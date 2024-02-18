In Kramatorsk and Slovyansk, four dead were found under the rubble of houses

As a result of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk and Slovyansk, at least four people were killed, the Donetsk regional prosecutorʼs office reported.

The previous evening in Kramatorsk, the bodies of a 46-year-old woman and her 23-year-old son were found under the rubble of a house hit by a rocket. Today, the prosecutorʼs office announced that one more woman had died, probably the grandmother of the dead man.

In addition, the spouses of pensioners who were injured while in their own home were hospitalized.

In total, more than 20 buildings were damaged in the city. According to the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Donetsk region, a fire broke out on the territory of one of the enterprises as a result of the shelling.

On February 17, 2024, at 7:40 p.m., the Russian army launched a missile attack on the center of Sloviansk. As a result of the attack of the occupiers, the premises in which the inviolability point and the social dining room were located were destroyed. A school janitor also died in Slovyansk, his body was found in the morning of February 18.