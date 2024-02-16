Serhiy Tyurin was appointed the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Serhiy Tyurin as the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration.

This was reported by the permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) Taras Melnychuk.

Serhiy Tyurin holds the position of first deputy head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration. He also temporarily served as the head of the administration after the dismissal of his predecessor Serhiy Hamalii, in March 2023.

The Khmelnytskyi region remained without a chief for almost a year.

What is known about Tyurin

According to the analytical system YouControl, Serhiy Tyurin is one of the founders of Kyiv LLC "Law firm S.T. PARTNERS", which was opened in 2018. Her main field of activity is business and management consulting.

Serhiy Tyurin is a successful Kyiv lawyer who specializes in the areas of court practice, resolution of corporate disputes, protection of business managers and owners from criminal prosecution. Tyurin is also the managing partner of INSTATE GROUP — a political and investment consulting service.