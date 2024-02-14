Poroshenko said that he was not allowed to travel abroad again. The Council reacted

Former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said that he was not allowed abroad to participate in the Munich Security Conference scheduled for February 16. The Peopleʼs Deputy claims that the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, allegedly made such a decision due to a warning from the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyryll Budanov.

"Chairman of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov informed the speaker of the parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk that immediately after crossing the Ukraine-Poland border, and especially in Munich, I am in mortal danger," Petro Poroshenko said.

He claims that neither the Directorate of State Security nor "the entire security system of Germany" will be able to protect him from "danger". And the only way to save him, Poroshenko claims, is not to release him.

According to Babelʼs sources in the Verkhovna Rada, the State Governmentʼs warning about the danger concerned Poroshenkoʼs trips to the front-line zones, not to the European Union states.

In Munich, Petro Poroshenko, according to him, has scheduled meetings with a large congressional delegation from the Republican Party, with the leadership of the European Union and with six presidents and heads of government of the EU member states.

However, the Verkhovna Rada announced that the "European Solidarity" faction, which includes Peopleʼs Deputy Petro Poroshenko, will be represented in Munich by Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko. And they add that the documents confirming Poroshenkoʼs meetings with foreign leaders were not received by the Council either from Poroshenko or from foreign leaders.