The President approved the extension of martial law and mobilization until May 13

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed laws on the continuation of general mobilization and martial law in Ukraine.

This information is contained in the cards of draft laws No. 10456 and No. 10457.

Accordingly, the term of the special legal regime has been extended from February 14, 2024 for 90 days, until May 13, 2024.

This is already the tenth extension of martial law from February 24, 2022.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, martial law has been imposed in Ukraine and general mobilization has been announced, and conscripts are prohibited from leaving the country, except for certain exceptions.