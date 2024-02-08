In the Avdiivka direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian attack helicopter Ka-52 “Alligator”

Soldiers of one of the mechanized units destroyed a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter in the Tavria direction.

"Alligator" together with the crew was shot down from a portable anti-aircraft missile complex. It happened in the Avdiivka direction, said the commander of the operational and strategic group of troops "Tavria" Oleksandr Tarnavskyi.

The approximate cost of such a helicopter is $16 million. According to the General Staff, during the full-scale invasion, 326 helicopters were already shot down, including this Ka-52.