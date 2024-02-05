A temperature record was set in Kyiv the day before

In Kyiv, on Sunday, February 4, a record of the warmest minimum air temperature was recorded, which was +4.6 °С.

This was reported in the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Boris Sreznevsky.

According to observations of the weather station of the observatory, on February 4, the minimum air temperature in Kyiv exceeded the record value of 1936 by 2.1 °С and reached +4.6 °С.