The Unified Register of Sanctions has become operational in Ukraine

In Ukraine, on February 1, the State Register of Sanctions became operational, where you can get information about 17 202 individuals and legal entities. It was created at the request of the law, which was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) last year in July.

Information about the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as well as court decisions on the application of sanctions, is included in the register.

The data in the register is updated promptly. They are open and publicly accessible, except for cases provided by law. On the website, it is possible to obtain an extract with information about a specific person in electronic form.

The following information is placed in the register:

grounds for applying, changing or canceling sanctions;

a list of sanctions applied to each person;

bodies responsible for implementing the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine regarding the application of sanctions;

a list of persons against whom sanctions have been applied and information for their identification;

information about the subject of the proposal to apply the sanction;

other information that will be specified in the provision on the State Register of Sanctions.

Until now, the main source of information about sanctions was the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NAPC) website.