”Soviet naming is front and center.” The Ministry of Digital Affairs and the Ministry of Economy have changed the outdated list of IT professions

The Ministry of Digital Transformation together with the Ministry of Economy updated the classification of professions in the field of IT technologies. About 30 new specialties were added to the list.

This is reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

"The IT industry is one of the most dynamic spheres of activity in Ukraine. Our IT workers successfully work with artificial intelligence or robotics, but in the documents they are still the same "specialists in information technologies," writes the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

"In order to keep up with the times," the Ministry of Digital Affairs and the Ministry of Economy changed the list of outdated IT professions, the department noted.

Among the innovations are about 30 new job titles, including AI engineer, Internet of Things engineer, robotics or cloud infrastructure developer. Options for specialties were chosen from business offers.

In addition, nine outdated names of professions were removed from the classifier and six more were updated.

You can familiarize yourself with the updated classifier here.