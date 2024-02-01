The Minister of Defense submitted a declaration of income for 2023

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov made public the declaration of property and income for 2023.

The document was published on the website of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC).

According to the declaration, Umerov rents two apartments in Kyiv with an area of 128.8 m² and 80.6 m². The registered minister lives in an apartment in Kyiv with an area of 95 m² and a cost of 550 000 hryvnias.

The wife of Defense Minister Leyla Umerova rents an apartment with an area of 137.4 m² in the USA, and her mother owns a house in the temporarily occupied Crimea — its area is 196.7 m².

Rustem Umyerov also declared a rented car Ford Explorer 2016, worth 400 thousand hryvnias.

Last year, the minister received 5 million hryvnias of income from the sale of securities and corporate rights of Black Sea Company LLC. Umerov is the owner of 100% of the corporate rights of this company.

Umerov also has the right of claim under the contract of sale of a share in the share capital of the private company "Astem Technologies".

While working at the State Property Fund, he received 131 526 hryvnias of salary, and at the ministry — 442 347 hryvnias.

He declared more than 9.1 million hryvnias as "the amount of the discount from the conversion of the SAFE contract into shares of the company Petcube, Inc."

Umerov also declared $18 200 in unaccepted creditor claims, $9 100 in cash and 180 500 hryvnias in cash. The Minister of Defense has $1.8 thousand and 3.7 million hryvnias in his bank accounts.

In 2023, the ministerʼs wife received a salary of 1.44 million hryvnias from Astem Ventures Inc. She also has $1 000 in cash and $8 500 in bank accounts.