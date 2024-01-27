A bus carrying Ukrainians overturned in Poland

A bus carrying 61 Ukrainians overturned near the border crossing "Ugryniv — Dolgobychiv" from the Polish side.

This was reported by the Lublin police.

The accident happened around four oʼclock in the morning in the area of the village of Golubje, Lublin Voivodeship, during a turn. 59 passengers and two drivers — all Ukrainians — were traveling by bus from Ukraine to Poland. According to the police, the drivers were sober.

As a result of the accident, 20 people were taken to hospitals in nearby cities. According to preliminary data, there is no danger to their lives, Krzysztof Tomasiak, on duty at the voivodeship headquarters of the state fire service in Lublin, reported RMF FM.

The rest of the passengers are sheltered in a school in Dolgobychiv until another bus is found for them. Emergency services are still working at the site to find out the details of the accident.