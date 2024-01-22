A draft law on multiple citizenship was registered in the Verkhovna Rada

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law, which provides for the introduction of the institution of multiple citizenship.

Draft Law No. 10425 was entitled "On some issues in the field of migration regarding the grounds and procedure for acquiring and terminating Ukrainian citizenship." The President defined it as urgent.

The draft law will make it possible to have Ukrainian citizenship for all ethnic Ukrainians and their descendants, except for citizens of the Russian Federation, as well as foreign volunteers.