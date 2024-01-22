The Polish and Ukrainian prime ministers held a meeting. What were they talking about?

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed with his Polish colleague Donald Tusk the issue of unhindered movement of goods across the Ukrainian-Polish border.

"We believe that today the issue has been resolved, the border has been unblocked, and joint work is yielding results," Shmyhal said.

According to him, Ukraine proposed a mechanism for verifying the export of agricultural products in accordance with the decision of the European Commission.

"This mechanism already works effectively with Romania and Bulgaria, and we propose to use it in our mutually beneficial relations. Among other things, we discussed the introduction of joint border control and the modernization of checkpoints. We have the ambition to create four new checkpoints in addition to the existing fourteen," the head of government added.

He also offered Polish business to join the construction of the Krakovets — Lviv — Brody — Rivne autobahn on concessional terms. Donald Tusk, for his part, supported this initiative.

In the 698 days since the start of the full-scale war, Poland has provided Ukraine with weapons and equipment worth almost $3.5 billion. These are hundreds of tanks, airplanes, helicopters, air defense systems, anti-aircraft missile systems, BMPs and armored personnel carriers, anti-tank weapons, artillery and ammunition.