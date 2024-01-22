Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the 105th anniversary of the Unity of Ukraine. On this day, January 22, 1919, the West Ukrainian Peopleʼs Republic and the Ukrainian Peopleʼs Republic were solemnly united into a single state.

"Eternal dreams, which the best sons of Ukraine lived and died for, came true. One day, the parts of the united Ukraine, separated from each other for centuries, are merging together," the president quoted lines from the Act of Unification in his address.

"When all Ukrainians hold hands, they will not raise them up to surrender. We all fight. And today this applies not only to both banks of the Dnipro. Today, the universality of Ukrainians covers both hemispheres of the Earth, in every corner of which on February 24 it was heard: I am a Ukrainian. Only strong Ukrainians can become united. And only united Ukrainians can be strong. Ukrainians all over the world," Zelenskyy emphasized in his speech.

The President announced that he would submit to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the introduction of the institution of multiple citizenship. The draft law will make it possible to have Ukrainian citizenship for all ethnic Ukrainians and their descendants, except for citizens of the Russian Federation, as well as foreign volunteers.

Zelenskyy also signed the decree "On territories of the Russian Federation historically populated by Ukrainians." According to him, this means "returning the truth about the historical past for the sake of the Ukrainian future."