Rescuers are looking for the missing Frenchman for the eighth day. He wanted to conquer Hoverla and disappeared

In the Carpathian region, since January 12, rescuers have been looking for a Frenchman who, in the period from January 3 to 6, planned to climb from Vorokhta, the Zaroslyak tract to Mount Hoverla, and then wanted to travel through the Carpathians in the direction of the city of Rakhiv, Transcarpathian region.

However, neither on January 6 nor during the following days, his relatives were able to establish contact with him — they last spoke on January 3.

Finally, on January 12, representatives of the French embassy appealed to the rescuers to find the missing person.

Today, rescuers surveyed the direction to the Hoverlya waterfall, in particular the valley below the waterfall, the foothills of Mount Zaroslyak and Mount Breskul, as well as the area along the waterfall before its beginning, namely the couloir above the waterfall between Mount Hoverla and Mount Breskul.

The man was not found. The previous 7 days of searching did not yield results.