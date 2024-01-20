The Ukrainian and Slovak premiers will meet in Uzhhorod on January 24. Financial support for Ukraine will be discussed

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal will meet with the head of the government of Slovakia Robert Fico on Wednesday, January 24. The meeting will be held in Uzhgorod.

Fico announced the meeting during a speech when he talked about the work program for the next week, reports Denník N.

According to him, he will come to Ukraine with humanitarian aid and declare that Slovakia will not provide military aid to Ukraine.

Fico claims that the meeting "will be interesting" and added that the Ukrainian side refused to hold a joint press conference.

This week, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, said that he intends to convince Slovakia not to hinder Ukraineʼs financial support from the EU.