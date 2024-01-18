The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was connected the the unified portal of whistleblowers. What does it mean

From now on, anyone who knows about possible facts of corruption or corruption-related offenses in the Ministry of Defense can file a whistleblower report. This message can be anonymous.

The agency was added to the list of state bodies on the special portal of the National Agency for Countering Corruption.

With the help of this secure system, it is possible to monitor the status and results of consideration of the message, to get information about the status of the whistleblower.

The portal guarantees applicants compliance with conditions of anonymity and confidentiality, reliable protection of personal data.

You can also report possible facts of corruption or corruption-related offenses through the special telephone line of the Ministry of Defense (+38 044 271 39 86), e-mail [email protected]) official website of the department — here and here.