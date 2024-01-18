Over the last day. the Ukrainian army eliminated 780 occupiers and 21 enemy tanks

78 military clashes took place last day. Russia lost 780 of its soldiers and equipment.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched nine missile and 128 air strikes and fired 77 salvo rockets at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

As a result of Russian attacks, there are wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions suffered airstrikes.

More than 130 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

What is the situation by directions

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian fighters repelled six enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the area of Lyman, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 13 attacks by the occupiers in Terny and Yampolivka districts of Donetsk region and five attacks near Makiivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repulsed eight enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka and 14 attacks near Severne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske in the Donetsk region during the past 24 hours.

In the Mariinske direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 10 enemy attacks in Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Maryinske, and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region.

The Ukrainian military also repelled an enemy attack in the Shakhtarske direction north of Novodonetsk, Donetsk region.

What are the losses of the enemy

During the past day, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck seven areas where the occupiers, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also hit the control post and five enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of the missile forces hit two control points, a military concentration area, three radar stations, two air defense systems, two artillery systems, and two enemy ammunition depots.

Ukrainian air defense also destroyed one Kh-59 guided air missile.

Last day, our defenders eliminated 780 Russian soldiers. Ukrainian fighters also continue to destroy military equipment of the occupiers:

tanks — a total of 6,147 were destroyed during the full-scale war (+21 over the last day);

armored fighting vehicles — 11,410 (+38);

artillery systems — 8,835 (+24);

rocket launcher systems — 966 (+2);

air defense means — 653;

airplanes — 331;

helicopters — 324;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 6,925 (+41);

cruise missiles — 1,818 (+1);

ships — 23;

submarines — 1;

automotive equipment and tankers — 11,794 (+39);

special equipment — 1,380 (+13).

Ukraine does not disclose data on losses among its military personnel. Information on the number of fallen Ukrainian soldiers will remain closed until the end of martial law.