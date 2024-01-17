The Ministry of Defense will terminate the last contract with Hrynkevychʼs company

The Ministry of Defense has decided to terminate the last contract for the supply of food for the troops with one of the companies of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevich — Trade Lines Retail. The contract concerns the supply of food to the military in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

At the end of 2023, Trade Lines Retail was recognized as the winner for the supply of food under one of 30 contracts for the Armed Forces of Ukraine at competitive bidding in the Prozorro system. The companies have already sent all the documents to terminate this contract due to "the impossibility of ensuring the supply of products".

At the same time, another tender was announced on Prozorro for the conclusion of a contract for the supply of food for the Armed Forces under the procedure of direct contracts.

The Ministry also requests to recognize him as an injured party in the case against the entrepreneurʼs companies.

The case of the Hrynkevychs

A few months ago, the State Bureau of Investigation initiated criminal proceedings on the fact of the procurement of clothes and underwear for the Armed Forces. The Lviv businessmanʼs companies won 23 tenders for the supply of clothing to the Ministry of Defense for over UAH 1.5 billion.

The investigation established that enterprises under the control of the businessman were involved in the execution of defense orders, which were previously engaged in construction and did not have adequate production, warehouse and other capacities for the production and storage of property for the needs of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. This led to budget losses, according to preliminary estimates, of UAH 1.2 billion and, accordingly, to a supply disruption.

Law enforcement officers also discovered complete non-fulfillment of six contracts. Under at least seven contracts, the enterprises supplied goods to the warehouses of military units only in small quantities, but received state funds for full fulfillment of obligations. It was also established that eight contracts were executed 3 to 5 months late.

In addition, the analysis of foreign economic contacts and customs documents of the mentioned enterprises revealed facts of overestimation of the cost of goods supplied for the Ministry of Education and Culture.

Currently, the involvement of former officials of the Ministry of Defense, who did not take any legal action to ensure the fulfillment or termination of contracts, is being investigated. According to preliminary estimates, the amount of damages may exceed one billion hryvnias.