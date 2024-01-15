The Viber owner opens an office in Kyiv and plans to become a resident of Diia.City

The owner of Viber messenger, the Japanese company Rakuten Group, opened an office in Kyiv. It plans to become a resident of Diia.City.

This is stated in the press release.

The three Rakuten companies — Rakuten Viber, Rakuten Advertising and Rakuten Rewards — have development and marketing teams in Kyiv and Odesa. The Kyiv office will allow the team to work together.

Rakuten

The company will also hire new employees in the technology sector and appoint a regional manager.

The plan to open an office in Kyiv emerged when Rakuten Chairman and CEO Hiroshi Mikitani accompanied Japanese government officials during a visit to Ukraine in September 2023. He represented Japanʼs private sector and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

The Rakuten Viber digital wallet service will soon be launched in Ukraine. Viber users will be able to send money to and from the country using secure instant transactions.