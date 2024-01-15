Russia will again try to destabilize Moldova in the spring

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said at a press conference that Russia will again try to destabilize her country this spring, Romanian media outlet Agerpress reports.

According to her, Russia has been constantly trying to destabilize the situation in Moldova using the occupied Transnistria — "Chisinau is aware of the risks and is doing everything possible to prevent destabilization."

"Together with citizens and state institutions, we are trying to protect ourselves from these risks. But we still have a lot to work on, vulnerabilities still exist," Sandu said and emphasized that Moldova is counting on the support of the international community.

"We know that in the spring of this year, Russia will resume its actions, trying to destabilize the situation," she summarized.