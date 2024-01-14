In the Kherson region, Russians attacked a fire department unit — four rescuers were wounded

On January 14, Russian occupiers attacked firefighters in Stanislav, Kherson region. Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional military administration, announced this.
Four rescuers were injured — they had contusions, explosive and craniocerebral injuries.
According to Prokudin, after providing medical assistance, the victims refused hospitalization.
- Administration reported that over the past day, January 13, the Russians carried out 103 attacks, firing 406 shells from mortars, artillery, multiple rocket launchers, tanks, drones and aviation. The Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region, the port infrastructure. As a result of Russian aggression, six people were injured.