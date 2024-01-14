The defense forces eliminated 840 occupiers and 10 enemy tanks over the past day

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the Ukrainian military has destroyed approximately 370,000 invaders, including 840 in the past day. This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the General Staff, over the past 24 hours there have been 61 combat clashes between the Ukrainian military and the Russian occupiers.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Ukrainian military repelled four enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled four attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Makiivka, Luhansk region, and Terni, Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Ukrainian military continues to hold back the invaders, who do not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. The Armed Forces hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. A total of 20 attacks were repelled.

In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian units restrained the enemy near Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where 17 attacks were repulsed.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks south of Prechistivka, west of Staromayorske, and south of Rivnopol, Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Ukrainian military repelled two attacks by the occupiers in the Robotyny area.

In the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces continue measures to expand the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnieper. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock Ukrainian units out of their positions. During the day, the enemy carried out five unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Armed Forces.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military continues to actively inflict losses on the occupying forces in terms of manpower and equipment, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.