The Supreme Council of Justice dismissed 325 judges in 2023

During 2023, the Supreme Council of Justice decided to dismiss 325 judges.

Under general circumstances, 318 judges were dismissed, namely:

39 judges of local courts;

122 judges of appeal courts;

23 judges of the Supreme Court;

4 judges of the Supreme Court of Ukraine;

1 judge of the Higher Administrative Court of Ukraine;

1 judge of the Higher Economic Court of Ukraine;

3 judges of the Higher Specialized Court of Ukraine for consideration of civil and criminal cases.

Also, 24 judges resigned of their own accord — 23 in local courts and one in the Supreme Court of Ukraine. One judge was dismissed due to his inability to perform his duties due to his health.

Due to special circumstances, the High Council of Justice dismissed 7 judges — 6 for committing a significant disciplinary offense and one judge on the recommendation of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine.