Metropolitan of the UOC MP Vasyl Povoroznyuk was informed of the suspicion of aiding the aggressor state

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) gathered evidence on Vasyl Povorozniuk, the under-sanctioned Metropolitan of the Luhansk Diocese of the UOC MP, who is cooperating with the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied city.

According to the investigation, in September 2022, the cleric arrived in the Kremlin to participate in the ceremony of the so-called "accession" of the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

There he supported Russiaʼs aggressive war against our country and the occupation of part of Ukrainian territory, including Luhansk region.

In May of the same year, Povoroznyuk was at the meeting of the "round table", which was held in Luhansk under the leadership of Gauleiter Pasichnyk.

Then, on the cameras of Russian TV channels Povoroznyuk together with Kadyrovʼs adviser, advocated the adoption of the so-called "resolution", which spread fakes about Ukrainian soldiers and the situation at the front.

In addition, during numerous interviews for Kremlin propagandists, the figure heroized the Russian occupiers and called for the continuation of the war against Ukraine.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed Povorozniuk of the suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (assistance to the aggressor state). Previously, at the request of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, sanctions were applied to him.

Since the cleric is hiding from justice in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice.