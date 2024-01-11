Media: The Iranian Navy seized an American oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman

The Iranian Tasnim agency reported without details that the Iranian Navy seized an American oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman. It is only stated that he was detained by a "court decision".

According to Reuters and the Financial Times, it is a tanker St Nikolas under the flag of the Marshall Islands. Previously, the incident occurred 90 kilometers from the Omani port of Sukhar. According to preliminary data, the tanker was carrying Iraqi oil. FT writes that it belongs to the Greek company Empire Navigation, and Reuters specifies the composition of the crew — 18 citizens of the Philippines and one citizen of Greece.

The tanker was previously named Suez Rajan and was seized by the US on charges of smuggling Iranian oil in violation of sanctions. At the time, the United States said that the "Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran" was trying to send the oil to China.

In fact, Iran seized the tanker, which is the subject of US-Iranian disputes.