“Privat24” has a new function — donation in an “envelope”. This is a kind of analogue of “jar” in mono

“PrivatBank” has launched a new functionality designed for collecting donations, accumulating funds and managing own expenses. The service is called "Envelopes" and is available in "Privat24".

This function resembles the "jars" in monobank, which after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine are actively used to collect donations.

The main features of "envelopes":

"envelope" can be used as a regular card;

you can add friends to the collection by adding them from the phone book or by sharing the link on social networks;

you can collect donations for charity or your own projects;

the "envelope" can be "sealed" to a certain period or amount.

In this way, the function can also be used to manage your own finances and save for a specific goal.

How to create an "envelope" in "Privat24"

You need to select or specify the name "envelope".

This information will be seen by people who receive a link to the "envelope" or who are invited by the user from the phone book as members.

Select the "envelope" currency — UA/USD/EUR.

You can top up the "envelope" only in the selected currency. After creation, the currency cannot be changed. Meetings can be opened in hryvnias, dollars and euros.

Add description.

It is worth specifying as many details as possible: what the collection is for, for whom, how the money will be spent, etc.

Specify the purpose of the "envelope".

The amount and date of the end of savings are an important incentive for achieving the goal, “PrivatBank” notes.

Add visualization to the "envelope".

You can open a maximum of 15 of your own "envelopes". The maximum number of third-party "envelopes" (pooled) available for analytics viewing is also limited to fifteen.

Access to view analytics of own "envelope" (shared accumulation) can be given to a maximum of 60 users.

Servicing and replenishment of "envelopes" is not charged, but “PrivatBank” notes that a commission may be charged for the product from which the replenishment was carried out, channel or method of replenishment. It is also not possible to withdraw funds from the "envelope" in cash.