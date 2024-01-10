In Somalia, militants seized a UN helicopter with passengers

The Somali armed Islamist group al-Shabaab hijacked the UN helicopter along with the crew and passengers — about eight people.

This was reported to the BBC by the Minister of Security of the Galmudug region Mohamed Abdi Adan.

The helicopter landed in an area controlled by the group in central Somalia. Some sources say that he was forced to make an emergency landing, while others say that it happened by mistake.

The UN helicopter was carrying medical supplies and was supposed to transport wounded soldiers from the Galgudud region. He was on his way to the town of Visil, which is near the front line of government forces against al-Shabaab militants.

Al-Shabaab militants have been fighting the Somali government and international forces in the region since 2007. The Somali government has stepped up its fight against the group in recent months.