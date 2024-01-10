The Defense Forces eliminated 800 occupiers over the past day

During the full-scale war, the Defense Forces have already destroyed 366 790 Russian invaders, including 800 over the past the past day.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians are also losing equipment:

tanks — 6 038 (+2 over the past day);

armored combat vehicles — 11 216 (+13);

artillery systems — 8 684 (+12);

rocket launcher systems — 956 (+2);

air defense means — 639 (+1);

airplanes — 329;

helicopters — 324;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 6 834 (+11);

cruise missiles — 1 805;

ships/boats — 23;

submarines — 1;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 11 575 (+23);

special equipment — 1 336 (+3).

Ukraine does not disclose data on losses among its military personnel. Information on the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers will remain closed until the end of martial law.