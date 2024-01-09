The “Nova Poshta” group of companies changes its name to NOVA

Nova Poshta, which has been operating on the Ukrainian market since 2001, has expanded its activities over time and is now changing its name to NOVA.

"The main goal of NOVA group is to provide easy delivery of everything for life and business. Right now itʼs parcels, money and technology, but weʼre not going to stop there. All NOVA companies implement a common strategy and are guided by the same values: Fast — Easy — Safe — Human — Tech — Growth," comments NOVA group co-owner Vyacheslav Klymov.

The NOVA group of companies consists of:

from "Nova poshta" in Ukraine — delivers documents, parcels, large cargoes, and also provides freight transportation and fulfillment services. It has 11 400 branches and 15 500 post machines throughout Ukraine.

Nova Post Europe is a company that provides a full range of logistics services for both private individuals and business clients. It provides delivery of documents, parcels and cargo across Europe, as well as between the EU and Ukraine. The company has already opened its representative offices in 11 countries: Moldova, Poland, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Romania, Germany, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia, Hungary and Italy.

NovaPay is a non-banking financial institution that develops its own international payment system and provides financial services to private clients and businesses. NovaPay handles 2.6 million transactions per day.

Nova Global is a company whose main focus is on the global e-commerce market and cooperation with international marketplaces. With Nova Global, any online stores in the countries of North and South America, in the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, as well as Great Britain become available to the Ukrainian consumer with the delivery of goods by "Nova Poshta".

Supernova Airlines delivers parcels worldwide. The company has already made dozens of flights between European countries, and will soon start transcontinental flights with cargo planes.

IT company Nova Digital is a powerful manufacturer of web applications and software for architectures of any complexity and workload.