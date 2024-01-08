Beating of mobilized men in the Ternopil Military Commissariat: SBI referred the case to court

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) completed the pre-trial investigation into the commander and grenade launcher soldier of the security department of the Ternopil Territorial Recruit Center (TRC), who in October 2023 beat two conscripts on video.

This was reported by the press service of SBI.

Investigators established that on October 6, 2023, a grenade launcher soldier and other military personnel stopped a local resident to check his documents. Having found out that the man was born in Murmansk (Russia), even though he is a citizen of Ukraine, they offered him a ride to the Territorial Recruit Center . When he refused, they forcefully pushed him into the car, hitting him in the process, and took him to the premises of the TRC.

Later, he and another mobilized person, who were lying on beds in the TRC, were beaten by a grenade launcher soldier and the commander of the security department. Then one of the victims received moderate injuries, and the rest — light.

In this way, the employees of the TRC wanted to force the men to pass the military medical commission, as well as punish them for the conflict with the duty officer, whom they tried to beat and take away their weapons.

The grenade launcher soldier is accused of illegal deprivation of liberty, torture and intentional infliction of moderate bodily harm, and the commander of the security department is accused of torture and infliction of minor bodily harm.

The military court imposed preventive measures on both men — night house arrest, and removed them from their positions.