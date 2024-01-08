WSJ: Tesla and SpaceX executives are concerned that Musk is using illegal drugs. It can hurt the business

Board members and top management of companies related to Elon Musk are concerned that the billionaire uses drugs — this could be considered a violation of US federal law and poses a risk to the six companies and billions of assets that Musk manages.

The Wall Street Journal reports that it is about LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, sedum, marijuana and ketamine. It was at private parties around the world where attendees signed non-disclosure agreements or handed over their phones to get into the event.

Musk previously smoked marijuana in public and said he had a prescription for the psychedelic ketamine.

In 2018, the businessman took several acid tablets at a party he organized in Los Angeles. The following year, he used the mushrooms at an event in Mexico. In 2021, Musk took ketamine with his brother Kimbal Musk in Miami at a house party. The businessman also used illegal drugs together with the current member of the board of directors of SpaceX and former member of the board of Tesla Steve Jurvetson.

People close to the billionaire claim that he continues to use drugs, especially ketamine. They are concerned that it can cause harm to health and business.

The publication indicates that illegal drug use could jeopardize billions of dollars in government contracts for SpaceX. These are investorsʼ assets worth about a trillion dollars, tens of thousands of jobs and a large share of the US space program.

Muskʼs lawyer Alex Spiro claims that Musk is regularly drug tested at SpaceX and has never failed a test.