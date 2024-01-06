The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the Russian control post at the Saky airfield in Crimea

Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk confirmed the damage to the Saky airfield in Crimea. "Once again, I thank our pilots for their excellent work," the commander wrote and published the relevant photo.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense reports the interception of four missiles over the peninsula. However, pro-Kremlin channels, citing several sources in the General Staff and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, say that three missiles reached their targets and hit military facilities in the Saksky district and near Sevastopol.

According to the spokeswoman of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Natalia Gumenyuk, the Ukrainian side is now assessing the consequences of the strikes. She also confirmed information about the damage to the Russian command post and "serious damage to the defense system on the Crimean peninsula."