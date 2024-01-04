The Ministry of Digital Transformation proposes to eliminate the human factor from the process of customs clearance of cars

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine has submitted a draft law to the parliament, which provides for the exclusion of the human factor from the process of customs clearance of cars.

This was reported by the press service of the ministry.

If the draft law is adopted in this form, then citizens will be able to submit an electronic customs declaration through the "Diia" application, and businesses — through the "Diia" portal.

The document proposes to create a database of the customs value of passenger cars, which will be formed by the Ministry of Digital Transformation based on customs data. There will be the customs value of new passenger cars that have undergone customs clearance in Ukraine since 2007, with details: make, model, year of manufacture, engine type and volume.

The entire customs clearance process will take place online, and "Diia" will help fill out the customs declaration by pulling information about the car by VIN code.

Minister Mykhailo Fedorov says that now the procedure for determining the customs value is influenced by the human factor, so they want to eliminate it.

In many ways, the cost depends directly on the customs inspector. In the absence of clear criteria, there is scope for abuse by both customs officials and declarants, who often understate the value of the car to reduce the customs payment. This actually reduces revenues to the budget.