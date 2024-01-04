Lukashenko signed the law on lifetime guarantees for the president of Belarus and protection from persecution

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, signed a law that introduces guarantees regarding his safety, health, financial and political status, and also strengthens the requirements for a presidential candidate.

The law entitles the former president and members of his family to lifelong immunity. A countryʼs leader cannot be held accountable for actions taken while in office. Lukashenko should also become a delegate of the All-Belarusian Peopleʼs Assembly and a lifelong member of the upper house of parliament after his resignation.

He is awarded a lifetime allowance equal to the current presidentʼs salary, is guaranteed presidential-level medical care, state security and access to government communications.

As for the new requirements for presidential candidates, the right to be elected is granted only to citizens born in Belarus who are no younger than 40 years old, who have lived permanently in the country for at least 20 years and have never had a residence permit in another country. These provisions effectively disqualify all representatives of the opposition, which is mostly in exile abroad or imprisoned.