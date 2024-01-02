Quotas for the use of the state language in the media have increased in Ukraine

From January 1, 2024, certain provisions of the Law "On Media" entered into force, which provide for an increase in the volume of programs in the state language on television and radio.

This was announced by Taras Kremin, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language.

In accordance with the provisions of parts 1-4 of Article 40 of the law, the minimum share of Ukrainian-language programs on radio and television media of national and regional categories is increased from 75 to 90%, and in television media of the local category — from 60 to 80%:

Programs in the state language, in particular films, in the total weekly broadcast volume of national and regional TV channels between 07:00 and 18:00 and between 18:00 and 22:00 should make up at least 90%, and for local category TV channels — at least 80% % of the total duration of programs (or their parts).

Radio broadcasters are also required to broadcast in the state language — at least 90% of the weekly volume of programming. This applies, in particular, to news and analytical blocks, entertainment programs (with presenters, announcers of radio programs).

The weekly volume of news programs in the state language of a television or radio broadcaster that is a licensee or a registrant shall be not less than 90% of the total duration of all news programs broadcast in each time slot of 07:00-18:00 and 18:00-22:00.

"Such innovations are an important step in protecting the Ukrainian-language information space and the rights of citizens to receive information in the state language," Kremin believes.