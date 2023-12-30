The government turned Energoatom into a joint-stock company — 100% of its shares belong to the state

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided to transform the state-owned company Energoatom into a joint-stock company, 100% of whose shares will belong to the state.
The Cabinet of Ministers also approved the charter of the joint-stock company, provisions on the supervisory board and the principles of its formation.
"Energoatom provides more than 50% of the countryʼs electricity needs, and it has important functions both during wartime and during peacetime. Todayʼs government decision paves the way for long-term investments in the energy sector, which the Ukrainian economy badly needs. The transformation of the enterprise into a joint-stock company is also a necessary component for the effective and transparent management of this strategic company," emphasized the Minister of Economy of Ukraine, Yulia Svyridenko.
- On October 19, 2022, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in the first reading adopted a draft law on the transformation of the state-owned enterprise Energoatom into a joint-stock company, 100% of whose shares will belong to the state.
- The corporatization of Energoatom, as the countryʼs largest producer and monopolist in the field of electricity production, is a requirement of Ukraineʼs western partners and allies.
- Zelensky signed the law on the corporatization of Energoatom on March 17, 2023. This was another step towards the fulfillment of Ukraineʼs international obligations.