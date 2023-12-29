The president dismissed the head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration

President Volodymyr Zelensky by decree No. 859/2023 dismissed Volodymyr Trush from the post of head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration.

The Cabinet approved his dismissal at a meeting on December 27. It is not yet known who will replace Trush.

Trush held the position of the head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration since March 19, 2020. Before that, he headed the Rohatynsky district state administration of Ivano-Frankivsk region. In 2016-2019, he was a private entrepreneur.