The plane crash in Nepal was caused by pilot mistake. 72 people died

Almost a year ago, a Yeti Airlines passenger plane crashed in Nepal. Then 72 people died. Now the investigative team has published a report in which the cause of the plane crash is called pilot mistake. They mistakenly turned off the power supply, which led to an aerodynamic stall.

Reuters writes about it.

An ATR 72 plane crashed before landing in the tourist city of Pokhara on January 15, 2023, marking the worst air disaster in Nepal in 30 years. There were 72 people on board the twin-engine plane — four crew members and 15 foreign citizens. No one could be saved.

The report says that due to a lack of awareness and lack of standard operating procedures, the pilots set the levers so that the engine was idling and not generating thrust. On its momentum, the plane flew for another 49 seconds, and then crashed.

The passenger of the flight filmed the last minutes of the planeʼs flight. His phone was found among the wreckage.

The video shows the plane making a sharp roll while approaching the runway. It then hit the ground in the Seti River Gorge, about a kilometer from the airport.