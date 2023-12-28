In Turkey, 10 people died and 59 were injured in an accident. Among them are Ukrainian women

A road accident occurred in the Turkish province of Sakarya. 10 people died in it, another 59 were injured, and two Ukrainian women were among them.

Babel was informed about this by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko.

The injured Ukrainian women were provided with medical assistance. Their lives are not in danger.

The Consulate General of Ukraine in Istanbul provides consular assistance to Ukrainian citizens and interacts with the provincial security department and the gendarmerie command to find out the circumstances of the accident.

Turkish media Anadolu reported that seven vehicles, including three buses and a truck, were involved in the accident. The prosecutorʼs office has started an investigation, the causes of the accident are still unknown. The photo from the scene shows that there is a thick fog.

However, initial findings indicate that the accident occurred when the car collided with a truck. Then other vehicles crashed into her. Some people died when they got out of their cars — they were hit by another car.