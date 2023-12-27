The Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of Volodymyr Trush, head of the Ternopil regional military administration

The Cabinet of Ministers agreed to the dismissal of Volodymyr Trush from the post of head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, said.

At the meeting on December 27, the relevant order was adopted. It is not yet known who will replace Trush.

Trush held the position of the head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration since March 19, 2020. Before that, he headed the Rohatyn district state administration of Ivano-Frankivsk region. In 2016-2019, he was a private entrepreneur.