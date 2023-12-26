During the year, the European Union allocated €2.4 billion for humanitarian aid around the world

Humanitarian aid to various countries of the world from the European Union during 2023 reached €2.4 billion.

This was reported by the European Commission.

Africa received the most allocations — €893 million. It is followed by the countries of the Middle East and Turkey — €582 million, and then — the countries of Asia, Latin America, the Pacific region and the Caribbean, which received €399 million for the year.

Ukraine in the group together with the Western Balkans and the Caucasus received €335 million in humanitarian aid.

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism was activated 64 times a year to deal with emergency situations in Europe and around the world. During the response to the danger, 27 firefighting planes, a helicopter and about two thousand rescuers and other specialists were involved.

At the same time, under the mechanism of civil protection, the EU transferred €785 million for humanitarian aid and delivered almost 100,000 tons of vital goods for Ukraine.