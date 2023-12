In Lviv, an explosion occurred in a private house on Knyagina Olga Street. The bodies of the dead — two men and a 70-year-old woman — were found under the rubble.

This was announced by Mayor Sadovy.

Андрій Садовий / Telegram

Later, the National Police reported that the explosion occurred in the garage of the house. A seven-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl and a 74-year-old man were injured and are currently in the hospital.