Polish farmers will unlock the “Medyka-Szehyny” checkpoint for the holidays

During the winter holidays, Polish farmers will suspend the blocking of the checkpoint on the border with Ukraine "Medyka — Sheghini".

This was stated by Roman Kondruv, the organizer of the protest on the "Deceited Village" initiative, RMF24 reports.

The border section will be unblocked for the period from December 24 to January 2 or 3, 2024. According to Kondruv, if he receives a written confirmation from Prime Minister Donald Tusk about the fulfillment of their demands, the protest will probably not be resumed.

Minister of Agriculture Czeslaw Sekersky assured that the requirements will be met, but it will take time.