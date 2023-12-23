In Dnipro, the police detained seven teenagers on suspicion of murdering a homeless woman

In Dnipro, law enforcement officers detained seven teenagers on suspicion of murdering a homeless woman and attempting to murder a man.

This was reported by the National Police.

The police established that boys aged 14 to 19 were involved in the murder of a homeless woman, which happened on the night of December 3. The woman was found in an abandoned building, beaten and stabbed to death.

That same night, a group of teenagers also attempted to kill a man who lived in an unfinished building. He managed to escape with numerous bodily injuries. Law enforcement officials believe that the boys may also be involved in the beating of a homeless man in a shelter on European Square.

In the phone of one of the suspects, fragments of the video were found, on which the crimes of the participants were recorded. The police identified all the participants of the events and their circle of communication, conducted searches.

Investigators have information that a 23-year-old resident of Dnipro, who is currently in prison for murder and robbery, may supervise the detainees. He communicated with the detainees in the messenger, where violence and radical crimes were promoted. The manʼs cell was also searched.

Seven detainees were charged with premeditated murder (clause 7, part 2, article 115 of the Criminal Code). They face from 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment.