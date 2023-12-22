Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft of amendments to the law on diplomatic service

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) a draft law on amendments to the law "On Diplomatic Service".

The new norms will make the system of Ukrainian diplomacy more modern and allow it to be more effective, as the president informed. The draft law envisages strengthening the role of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, establishes the institution of the Special Representative of Ukraine. Also, at the legislative level, the sphere of cyber diplomacy opens up and the institution of horizontal rotation becomes a full-fledged institution.

The preliminary version of the law "On Diplomatic Service" was approved by the parliament, and former President Petro Poroshenko signed it in the summer of 2018. At that time, it was noted that the law should increase the prestige of the diplomatic service and reform it to modern European and world standards.