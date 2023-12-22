National Agency on Corruption Prevention will check the declarations of high-ranking officials with the help of artificial intelligence

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention is changing the approach to the selection and verification of declarations and involves artificial intelligence.

This was reported by the press service of the NACP.

Previously, the agency had to check the declarations of all top officials every year. However, only those government officials holding the most responsible positions were subject to a mandatory full check. First of all, the president of Ukraine, ministers, peopleʼs deputies and judges of the Constitutional and Supreme Courts were checked.

Because of this, more than 99% of declarations were not covered by the system control of the NACP, and employees of other positions could be checked only at the request of citizens, materials of journalistic investigations or within the framework of cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

Thanks to changes in the law "On the Prevention of Corruption", NACP now does not have to check all declarations of high-ranking officials manually every year — from now on they will be checked by artificial intelligence.

First, the machine will perform a risk assessment. It is about comparing the data of the declaration with other registers, checking with certain "formulas", in particular, to identify signs of illegal enrichment and the presence of unjustified assets.

Those declarations that will have the lowest indicator will be checked with the help of artificial intelligence. However, the declarations that will receive the highest risk rating will be checked by representatives of the NAPC.

According to Artem Sytnyk, deputy head of the NAPC, protected software products make it impossible for a person to intervene in the auto-check or auto-distribution performed by the machine.